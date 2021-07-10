Assam Chief Minister on Saturday announced that the government has decided to constitute an independent department called, “Department for Indigenous Faith and Culture”.

On completion of 60 days of assuming charge as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said a special cabinet meeting was held today, followed by a presser where the chief minister gave an overview of all the work undertaken by his government.

The Chief Minister said that in order to preserve and promote the traditions and heritage of the different indigenous communities the decision was taken to form the department.

He further said the government has a responsibility to empower and uplift these communities as many struggle to have a dignified livelihood.

In this connection, the cabinet has also requested the finance minister for the allocation of a substantial budget.

