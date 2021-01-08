Assam Govt Declares Restricted Holiday on ‘Uruka’

By Pratidin Bureau
Uruka
0

The Assam Government has declared a restricted holiday on Uruka, the feasting day of the Magh Bihu.

The Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu or Maghar Domahi festivity span over two days and is dedicated to the Fire God. 

The first day is known as Uruka, and the main day is referred to as Magh Bihu. This festival marks the end of the harvesting season. It is celebrated by having a feast (known as Uruka). Many people hailing from different tribes and communities also gather to collectively celebrate this festival.

The young boys and men construct huts with bamboo and leaves and spend the night in the makeshift shelters known as Bhelaghars on the day of Uruka.

On the next day, the Bhelaghars are burnt and people pray in front of the fire so that the year could pass off peacefully.

