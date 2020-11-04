Assam Govt Deports 42 Bangladeshi Nationals

The Assam government on Monday deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh through legal procedures including 9 women and 33 men from an international border point in Assam’s Karimganj.

As per reports, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered the state without any valid documents and were living illegally. They were arrested from Kamrup, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Guwahati, Kachar, Karimganj, Sonitpur and South Salmara Mancachar districts. They were lodged at different detention camps in the state for past two to three years.

“The Bangladeshi nationals are coming from nine districts of the Assam. Out of 42, eight are from Cachar and three from Karimganj district. 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been brought through the Government Railway Police, Guwahati. They were detained 2-3 years back under the Foreigners’ Act. We have deported them through legal procedures,” said Karimganj district Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar.

They were handed over to the Bangladesh authorities at Sutarkandi international border between India and the neighbouring country.

Last year, the Assam government had deported 50 Bangladeshi nationals to Bangladesh.