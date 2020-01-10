Assam Govt Emphasizes on Oil Sector: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited is the new effort of the Assam Government. The minister said that the pipeline that would come from Barauni will come to Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference, Patowary said, “The pipeline will cover 265 kilometers in Assam which will change the economy of the state. The pipeline will come to Narengi in Guwahati.”

The central cabinet has approved the Indradhanush on January 8. The project which costs around 9265 crores is a record of the North East and IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL, and NRL will invest Rs. 3706 crores. A survey has been done on the area where the pipeline will be installed.

The minister further stated that the Centre has taken a project of Rs. 42,782 crores for the Oil and Natural Gas which is not a joke.

He further stated that the indigenous people will get land patta and sub-committees have been formed for the new land policy. The Sahitya sabhas have been provided with financial aid.

Speaking about Clause VI of the Assam Accord, Patowary said that the methodology has been taken to implement the same.

The minister also announced that there will be a Green Field Airport in the Barak Valley. The airport will connect South-East Asia and will help in growing the economy. “The government has also taken a step to increase the capacity of production in Bongaigaon Refinery. Works have started to increase the capacity from 3 million to 6 million. At present, the production capacity of all the four refineries is 7 million. The production capacity of Numaligarh refinery is 9 million,” said Patowary.