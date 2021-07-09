Assam: Govt Establishes Office of Geology And Mining At 15 Districts

By Pratidin Bureau
Jogen Mohan at Mining Office

Minister of Science and Information Technology in Assam, Jogen Mohan announced that new office of geology and mining department has been established at 15 districts of the state.

The minister made the announcement while addressing a meeting with other officials in the department of Geology and Mining at Basistha in Guwahati on Friday.

The meeting was organised to discuss about the opening of a new conference hall where the minister made many other important statements.

Minister Jogen Mohan said, “Attempts are being made to give new impetus to the government. The responsibility of sand, gravel and other materials has been given to the DC.”

New office at 15 districts has been established where two officers in each office are appointed, said the minister.

He ordered the district officers to start their respective work in the offices.

Moreover, the minister also said that online invoicing facility will be arranged and 5 new enforcement teams will be formed.

“Road test must be given to vehicle with sand and stones that comes from other states,” said Mohan.

Further, he also said that these vehicles that come from other states will be checked at the inter-state borders.

“Practise of syndicate will not be tolerated,” said Jogen Mohan.

Further, decisions on coal mining will also be taken soon, announced the minister.

Also Read: Meghalaya Mining Case: Owner Of The Coal Mine Arrested
