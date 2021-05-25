Assam Govt Extends Corona Curfew Till June 5: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the corona curfew in the state will be extended till June 5 and that the curfew timing in rural areas has been extended as it will start from 2 pm. Earlier, the curfew time in rural areas was from 6 pm to 5 am.

However, the odd-even numbers of vehicles shall continue till further orders. The other guidelines shall remain the same except the extension of curfew period till June 5.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Srirampur along the Assam-Bengal border to take stock of COVID-19 situation. The chief minister along with Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and CEC BTC Pramod Boro also held a review meet on COVID-19 management.

The chief minister in a tweet said, “At Srirampur, along with Health Min

@keshab_mahanta and CEC BTC Pramod Boro, held a review meet on #COVID19 management. Inter-state movement poses a challenge for administration given the risks of spread of infections. We advised testing, caution & vigilance.”

“Screening has been at core of our #COVID19 management strategy. Over time, our teams have constantly expanded the facilities for wider net. At Srirampur, on Bengal border, I visited screening centre along with Health Min @keshab_mahanta & CEM, BTC Pramod Boro,” he added.

The chief minister also reviewed the data of incoming vehicles at Srirampur inter-state check point. “I also reviewed the data of incoming vehicles at Srirampur inter-state check point and directed the district admin and health dept to ensure #Covid testing and strict isolation of positive cases. Asked them to provide adequate transportation to those opting for home isolation,” he said in another tweet.

I also reviewed the data of incoming vehicles at Srirampur inter-state check point and directed the district admin and health dept to ensure #Covid testing and strict isolation of positive cases. Asked them to provide adequate transportation to those opting for home isolation. pic.twitter.com/D6rRf1Ki4B — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 25, 2021

Also Read: COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh Extends Curfew Till May 31