Assam Govt. Extends Intrastate travel to April 30

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed that the Government of Assam has extended the last date for inter-district travel in the state till April 30.

Earlier, the government had decided to allow inter-district movement for three days from April 25 subject to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. Sarma had said that from 25 – 27 April, people will be allowed to commute back to their respective natives.

More than 17,000 people stranded in different parts of Assam travelled to their homes within the state by buses and personal vehicles on Saturday, the first day of the three-day movement allowed by the state government during the lockdown.

Addressing the media, Sarma appealed to the landlords and owners of private hostels and PGs to adopt a humanitarian approach and provide concessions while collecting rents from students, and from tenants working in private companies and those who do not have regular incomes.