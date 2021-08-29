Assam Govt Failed To Protect Women: APCC

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Leader Debabrata Saikia has slammed the ruling BJP government in the state that it has failed to protect the women in Assam.

The APCC Leader Debabrata Saikia briefed the media on Sunday and slammed the BJP party on issues that has been going on in Assam and the government has failed to resolve it.

Taking note of the flood situation in Assam, Saikia expressed in front of the media that the issue over river dams must be discussed in the Assembly.

Saikia further slammed BJP by saying that the government has failed to protect the women of the state. He also suggested that special sessions must be held in concern with women safety.

Talking about the increasing crime against women in the state, the APCC leader also mentioned that each day more than 9 crimes against women are reported in Assam. He said that the Assam Police have been unsuccessful in controlling the crime against women.

Each sub-division in Assam must have atleast one women police station, demanded APCC Leader Debabrata Saikia.

Criticizing the Covid management of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Government in Assam, Saikia pointed out how bus services have been stopped but the railway services are open where people from different parts of the country comes and no covid test is done to the passengers of the trains.

Commenting on the Jan Ashirbad Yatra of Union Minister and Former Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Saikia said that this yatra of Sarbananda Sonowal is not a “Ashirbad yatra”, rather it has become a “cursed yatra” for Assam.

The APCC Leader also criticised the BJP government for breaking the Covid-19 SOP that it has issued. He said that it is extremely unfortunate to see how the government is privatizing the public properties in the state.

“The Centre has taken this policy to make the rich rich and the poor poor,” said Debabrata Saikia.

Commenting further on the border conflicts with the neighbouring states, the APCC Leader said that no strong role has been played by the NEDA convenor in resolving the disputes.

The APCC leader also made few comments on the education system and Dima Hasao issue. He said, “Arrangements for free education should be made for the students.”

He said that strict action of the law and order must be taken over the situation in Dima Hasao.

The party will further discuss on the issue of AIUDF moving away from the Mahajot.