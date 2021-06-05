Assam Govt Fixes Rates For Covid Treatment In Private Hospitals

In an attempt to make Covid-19 treatment affordable for the common man across non-government healthcare providing facilities, Assam government on Friday issued an upper ceiling on per day rates to be charged by private hospitals.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the rates for both super-specialty hospitals and general private hospitals.

The upper limit for super specialty hospitals on per day basis includes — General Ward at ₹5000, Shared Cabin at ₹6,500 ICU without a ventilator at ₹10,000, and ICU with a ventilator at ₹15,000.

Also Read: Health Minister Briefs On COVID situation In Assam

While, for other private medical facilities, the maximum rates to be charged on per day basis are — General Ward at ₹4000, Shared Cabin at ₹50,00 ICU without a ventilator at ₹9000, and ICU with a ventilator at ₹12,000.

As per reports, the cost fixed include registration charges, bed and boarding charges, nursing, consultant charges, blood transfusion, oxygen charges, medicine and drugs as a treatment protocol, pathology and radiology test charges, medical procedures, diagnostic tests, bio-medical waste disposal and sanitisation, PPE kits , N-95 masks among others.

Additional cost has to be borne for high-end investigations like C.T chest/HRCT chest/Di dimer and high-end medicines like Remdesivir and Toclizumab among others.

#AssamCovidUpdate



To make #COVID treatment affordable, GoA has notified upper ceiling on per day rates to be charged by private hospitals in #Assam



▶️Super-speciality hospital



General Ward: ₹5K

Share Cabin: ₹6.5K

ICU without ventilator: ₹10K

ICU with ventilator: ₹15K



1/2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 4, 2021

Moreover, the Chief Minister took to Twitter and informed that food deliver and e-commerce personnel engaged in delivering in door to door services will be mandatorily brought under the Covid vaccination scheme within three days.

“Personnel engaged in home-delivery of food items and merchandise etc through e-commerce & food delivery apps and portals (viz. Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart etc) in Assam will be brought under #COVID19 vaccination scheme within three days,” Dr. Sarma tweeted.