Assam Govt Focuses on Export-oriented industrialization

Citing the example of countries like Vietnam where value addition to their products have helped in growth of exports, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal urged Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati to come up with ways to help the state’s agri entrepreneurs by adding more value to their produce so that markets within the country and abroad can be captured.

Informing that there is more than Rs 2000 crore with the 2200 Gaon Panchayats (GPs) of the state which they received under 14th finance commission, the Chief Minister called on the IIE to devise strategies for proper utilization of the fund as the GPs do not posses technical wherewithal for the same. The institute can help in identifying the sectors where funds can be judiciously utilized and better employment opportunities can be generated within the rural economy, he said.

Saying that only imparting skill training was not enough as market linkage must also be provided for the youths engaged in agriculture sector, Sonowal asserted that there was no survey conducted of market requirement in the state and therefore, products produced by local farmers and entrepreneurs find it difficult to capture the market.

He urged IIE to pitch in identifying inherent strengths of the state in sectors such as fishery, horticulture, livestock etc so that a proper market chain can be developed for the entrepreneurs and farmers.