Assam Govt. Focuses on Job creation for migrant workers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal stressed on the need to focus on providing job opportunities to migrant workers hailing from Assam who have returned the State recently.

Stating that the Panchayat & Rural Development department could be the biggest contributor in strengthening rural economy, the Chief Minister asked the BDOs to carry out schemes which would create assets in society and provide job opportunities to the youth who have returned to their villages with avenues for income generation in future.

In view of several complaints of anomaly received on disbursal of Rs. 1000 provided by the Government to non-NFSA card holders following coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown, the Chief Minister instructed the DCs to find out those involved in the misconduct and take steps for bringing them to book. Further, to ensure transparency in the ongoing and future schemes, he asked the BDOs to designate a group of people involving GP member, opinion leaders and volunteers to keep record of daily attendance of job card holders and supervise the works to maintain quality.

Moreover, the Chief Minister directed the BDOs to regularly interact with renowned persons of the locality and inform them about the progress of schemes being implemented as well as obtain their views on the quality of works. He also asked them to provide detail note on every scheme to the GP presidents and secretaries so that same could be brought to the knowledge of the people at large promoting greater involvement of the community in the schemes.