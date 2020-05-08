Assam Govt hikes liquor prices by 25%

Amid COVID-19 pandemic across the state, the Assam Government has increased tax on liquor by 25%. The decision had taken at a cabinet meeting at Janata Bhawan on Friday.

As the states across India are finding ways to generate revenue because of the prevailing special emergency in the country, many states have increased taxes on liquor. Even Assam will increase excise duty slab to generate additional revenue to meet the enhanced expenditure of the government.

Assam excise department claimed that with this it is expected to bring additional revenue of Rs 1000 crores including VAT.

After a thorough discussion with the governments of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Government has taken the cumulative decisions regarding an increase in liquor prices.

It may be stated that soon notification will be issued by the excise department to this effect. Moreover, the Assam Government had clarified that government has no problem with the increasing of working hours for the employees from 8 to 12 hours of the private companies along with the Tea industries of the state.