Assam Govt Increases Ex-Gratia To Rs 50 Lakh For Martyrs

Assam government during its weekly cabinet meeting took several key decisions for various developmental projects among which the government announced the extension of ex-gratia from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to the next of kin of the Army/CAPF personnel martyred in line of duty during counter-insurgency operation, anti –left wing extremism operation, disaster management, fight against State’s enemy etc, within and outside Assam.

Similar assistance of Rs 50 lakh will also be extended in case of police personnel, Home Guards and VDP volunteers as well.

The government also gave the nod to ‘Mission Basundhara’ which will be formally launched on 2nd October, 2021.

The Chief Minister asked the department to complete all pending partition and mutation cases in a mission mode by opening a portal, organizing Rajah Adalat etc. within the next few months. For this ‘Mission Basundhara’ will be launched to solve all such pending matters within May 10, 2022.

The estimated total expenditure on this project is Rs. 209.84 crore.

As reported by a local media, the state government announced 9 services under Mission Basundhara portal:

• Mutation by right of inheritance

• Mutation after deed registration

• Partition for undisputed cases

• AP to PP conversion

• Reclassification of land

• Striking names of persons who are no longer in possession

• Allotment certificates to PP

• Legacy data updation

• Mobile number update of Pattadar