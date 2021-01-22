Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Introduces Animal Ambulance Services

By Pratidin Bureau
58

Assam animal husbandry and veterinary minister Atul Bora, during the ongoing National Agri-Horticultural Show 2021 at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, introduced animal ambulance services which will make it easier and reliable to provide proper healthcare to distressed animals in the state.

During the event on Thursday, the minister distributed animal ambulances named as ‘Pashudhan Sarathi’ to provide proper healthcare to the animals.

“Animal Husbandry & Veterinary sector in Assam gets a new boost. Distributed Animal Ambulances ‘Pashudhan Sarathi’ at National Agri Horti Show 2021 today in Bokakhat. These ambulances shall make it easier to reach distressed animals quickly & provide them with proper healthcare,” minister Atul Bora tweeted. 

