Assam Govt Issues Administrative Reshuffle

The Assam government has carried out an administrative reshuffle of IAS, ACS officers of the state. In a notification issued by the state government announcing the reshuffle, it stated that Barnali Deka has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar.

Ghanashyam Das has been appointed as the Secretary of Social Welfare department, government of Assam while the Commissioner of Hojai Dr. S Singh has been transferred to the personnel department.

Moreover, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Megha Nidhi has been transferred to Sivasagar.

The Sivasgar deputy commissioner Bishnu Kamal Bora has been transferred as Joint Secretary of Information & Janasanyog.

On the other hand, Director of Information & Janasanyog, Anupam Choudhury has been transferred as deputy commissioner of Hojai.

