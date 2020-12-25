Assam Govt Issues Guidelines for New Year Celebration
The Assam government has issued guidelines for the New Year celebration as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has restricted large gatherings during the celebration of New Year’s eve.
In a notification issued by the State government certain guidelines have been issued to celebrate the New Year which shall come into force with effect from December 24 till January 10. The guidelines are:
- No gathering in excess of 50 persons shall be organized during the period of this order
- In any given enclosed space, whether private or public, the total number of attendees, in any case, should not exceed 50% of the capacity
- In any case of outdoor events, the gathering shall be restricted to ensure physical distancing being maintained at all times
- Religious functions shall be performed inside homes
- Where religious functions are required to be observed in places of public gathering, adequate social distancing and all other protocols of COVID management are to be followed strictly
- Organizers should ensure universal usage of masks, hand sanitization, and mandatory tests of COVID-19 of staff