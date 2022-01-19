Assam Govt Issues Modified Guidelines for covid-19 Patients

The Assam government has issued modified guidelines for the management of COVID-19 patients. The new guidelines of the Assam government said that no emergency procedure including surgeries and deliveries should be delayed for lack of a test.

In case of testing, any patient coming to casualty or emergency facilities in Medical Colleges/ District hospitals, other government, and private health institutions in Assam, need not be made waiting for COVID test results unless the patient is specifically having COVID related symptoms.

The advisory also stated that asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalized for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop.

Patients who stand discharged as per home isolation guidelines and patients being discharged from a COVID-19 facility as per revised discharge policy need not get tested at the time of discharge.

Discharge of COVID Positive Patients:

COVID positive patients admitted in Covid Care Centres and Covid Hospitals shall be discharged after five days of Hospitalization provided the patient is asymptomatic for at least three consecutive days. No RAT/RT-PCR Test is required at the time of discharge.

After discharge from the hospital, the patient will have to undergo two more days instead of seven days of strict home isolation with self-health monitoring. In case of appearance of any COVID related symptoms, the patient shall call 104 services or attend the nearest health facility

After a total of seven days, i.e. five days institutional isolation and two days home isolation, the patient shall be considered as cured

Asymptomatic patients in Home isolation shall be considered as discharged on the 7th day

