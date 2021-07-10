Assam Govt Issues New Covid-19 Directive

New directive issued for the spread of Covid-19 in Assam on Saturday.

As per the new directive, except 7 districts, all the districts will be shut down after 4 pm in the evening.

This new directive will come into effect from Wednesday, said verified sources.

Districts will undergo complete lockdown if the number of Covid cases reported per day crosses the 100 mark.

The new directive has been issued by the state government due to the sudden increase in covid cases in the state.

The order came in after applications have been received by the guardian ministers in the state.

Local alcohol is the cause for the sudden increase in the covid cases, stated the new notice.

All the local alcohol bars has been ordered to be destructed by the authority.