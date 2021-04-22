Assam Govt Issues New Guidelines For Educational Institutions

Pratidin Bureau
Assam government on Thursday issued dditional guidelines for educational institutions applicable in districts that have over 100 active Covid cases and should come into force with immediate effect.

The guidelines include:

  1. In coaching institutions, 50 per cent attendance has to be maintained. Online classes should be made available for the students wherever necessary.
  2. Female teaching and non-teaching staff who are pregnant or having children of five years or below shall be exempted from attending Educational Institutions and Coaching Institutions.
  3. In respect of teaching and non-teaching staff, the Head of the Educational Institutions/Coaching Institutions may arrange for their attendance maintaining all COVID protocols.
The order has been issued in continuation to the previous notice comprising guidelines for functioning of all educational institutions across the state.

