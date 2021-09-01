Assam Govt Issues New Measures For Covid-19 Screening Of Inbound Passengers

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam government on Wednesday issued safety measures guidelines for all incoming passengers through the air, railway, and road transportation.

As per an order issued by the Governor of Assam, the department of Health and Family Welfare stated that “all incoming passengers who have been vaccinated with doses of Covid-19 vaccines and possess such certificate, on the production of the same in front of screening Authority, shall be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railways stations, Road Border Points etc”.

“However, passengers who are vaccinated with single dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic, even, with two doses of vaccination shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival at airports, railways stations, etc. in Assam, for which a subsidised rate of Rs 2250 only per RT-PCR test shall be charged,” the order read.

The order has been implemented with immediate effect.

In view of the decreasing Covid-19 positivity rate in the state and as the number of people who have been vaccinated twice has significantly increased, the decision has been taken by the state government to impose the above testing measures in order to ensure further safety and convenience of all passengers traveling to Assam through any modes of transportation.

