Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew from 7 PM

The Assam government has issued new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Tuesday. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta has issued the new guidelines through a press conference. The new SOP will come into effect from August 18 untill further orders.

The new guidelines issued by the Assam government are as follows:

The curfew timing in the state will now be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM instead of 6 PM to 5 AM Shops, business establishments and other markets to remain open till 6 PM Inter-district movement has been lifted and only private vehicles will be allowed for inter-district movement The inter-district in Kamrup Metro will continue to remain suspended, i.e. no vehicles could enter Kamrup Metro from other districts nor the vehicles from Kamrup (M) could go outside the district The COVID-19 cases are decreasing but the cases in Guwahati are still rising Functions and programmes in auditorium will be allowed with 50% capacity and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to atttend the programmes at auditoriums 20 persons will be allowed in one hour at iconic places like Kamakhya Temple, Shiva Doul, Doul Govindo Temple or in other places Hotels and Resorts will remain open with 50% customers Cinema Halls to remain closed The air passengers won’t have to undergo COVID tests who are fully vaccinated and should show certificate of their recent tests report Women who have children below three years of age can work from home Temples and Naamghars can operate with 50% devotees

