Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew from 7 PM
The Assam government has issued new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Tuesday. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta has issued the new guidelines through a press conference. The new SOP will come into effect from August 18 untill further orders.
The new guidelines issued by the Assam government are as follows:
- The curfew timing in the state will now be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM instead of 6 PM to 5 AM
- Shops, business establishments and other markets to remain open till 6 PM
- Inter-district movement has been lifted and only private vehicles will be allowed for inter-district movement
- The inter-district in Kamrup Metro will continue to remain suspended, i.e. no vehicles could enter Kamrup Metro from other districts nor the vehicles from Kamrup (M) could go outside the district
- The COVID-19 cases are decreasing but the cases in Guwahati are still rising
- Functions and programmes in auditorium will be allowed with 50% capacity and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to atttend the programmes at auditoriums
- 20 persons will be allowed in one hour at iconic places like Kamakhya Temple, Shiva Doul, Doul Govindo Temple or in other places
- Hotels and Resorts will remain open with 50% customers
- Cinema Halls to remain closed
- The air passengers won’t have to undergo COVID tests who are fully vaccinated and should show certificate of their recent tests report
- Women who have children below three years of age can work from home
- Temples and Naamghars can operate with 50% devotees
