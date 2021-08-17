Assam Govt Issues New SOP, Curfew from 7 PM

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Curfew
Representative Image

The Assam government has issued new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s on Tuesday. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta has issued the new guidelines through a press conference. The new SOP will come into effect from August 18 untill further orders.

The new guidelines issued by the Assam government are as follows:

  1. The curfew timing in the state will now be imposed from 7 PM to 5 AM instead of 6 PM to 5 AM
  2. Shops, business establishments and other markets to remain open till 6 PM
  3. Inter-district movement has been lifted and only private vehicles will be allowed for inter-district movement
  4. The inter-district in Kamrup Metro will continue to remain suspended, i.e. no vehicles could enter Kamrup Metro from other districts nor the vehicles from Kamrup (M) could go outside the district
  5. The COVID-19 cases are decreasing but the cases in Guwahati are still rising
  6. Functions and programmes in auditorium will be allowed with 50% capacity and only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to atttend the programmes at auditoriums
  7. 20 persons will be allowed in one hour at iconic places like Kamakhya Temple, Shiva Doul, Doul Govindo Temple or in other places
  8. Hotels and Resorts will remain open with 50% customers
  9. Cinema Halls to remain closed
  10. The air passengers won’t have to undergo COVID tests who are fully vaccinated and should show certificate of their recent tests report
  11. Women who have children below three years of age can work from home
  12. Temples and Naamghars can operate with 50% devotees
Related News

Hailakandi: Indefinite Curfew Imposed at Serispora Tea…

Ripun Bora Appeals PM Modi to Stop Tests for Fully…

New Botanical Garden To Be Developed In Guwahati

Meghalaya Police Extends Help To Stranded People Amid…

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Police Extends Help To Stranded People Amid Distress In Shillong

You might also like
Assam

CAB: Cottonians’ Burn Effigies of Amit Shah & Sonowal

Assam

NRC : Claims and objections period starts

Business

Assam: Business Establishments To Remain Closed on Monday

Sports

France seals FIFA World Cup title for the 2nd time

Top Stories

Burha inquiry; Police at fault but not stripped, tortured

Assam

Fake notes ‘worth’ Rs. 2 crore seized