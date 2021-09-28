Assam Govt Issues New SOP for Resuming Physical Classes

The Assam government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for resuming offline classes of Class 9, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, lower primary and upper primary classes.

The SOP is applicable for both government and private schools and the re-opening of physical classes is based on the criteria that COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2% in the districts and in case in any district, the positivity rate goes above 2% on a particular day, the deputy commissioner of the concerned district will close the educational institutions till the positivity rate goes below 2%.

General Guidelines for Lower Primary (Elementary Schools) for Class I to V

Physical classes will reopen from October 19 Classes will be held for three days in a week for all the Classes from I to V In respect of Classes I, II and III, formal classes will be conducted on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday The residential hostels will not function until further orders in respect of Lower Primary (Elementary) Schools In respect of attendance of Students of Lower Primary (Elementary) schools attendance is not compulsory and will be based on purely on parental consent In addition to formal classes online classes will also continue if found necessary There will be no cultural function, meetings etc. until further orders There should not be more than 30 students in a section. Head of the institution will assess the required number of sections and open more sections accordingly if required

Upper Primary School (Classes VI to VIII)

Classes will be held from October 19 and will be conducted three days a week Class VI will be conducted on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Class VII will be conducted on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday In respect of Class VIII, classes will be conducted on every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Secondary Schools (Class IX and X), Sr. Secondary (Class XI and XII)

Physical classes for IX will be held from October 1 and Class XI will be held from October 19 The residential hostels will not function except final year students of Class X and XII

