Assam Govt Issues New SOP for Resuming Physical Classes

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Schools Reopen
Representative Image

The Assam government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for resuming offline classes of Class 9, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, lower primary and upper primary classes.

The SOP is applicable for both government and private schools and the re-opening of physical classes is based on the criteria that COVID-19 positivity rate is below 2% in the districts and in case in any district, the positivity rate goes above 2% on a particular day, the deputy commissioner of the concerned district will close the educational institutions till the positivity rate goes below 2%.

General Guidelines for Lower Primary (Elementary Schools) for Class I to V

Related News

Over 100 Chinese Troops Enter Uttarakhand On Horses In Aug:…

First Pan-India Toll-Free Helpline Number For Senior…

Pakistan Home To 12 Foreign Terrorist Organisations, 5…

Top Maoist Leader Tingraj Orang Surrenders In Guwahati

  1. Physical classes will reopen from October 19
  2. Classes will be held for three days in a week for all the Classes from I to V
  3. In respect of Classes I, II and III, formal classes will be conducted on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
  4. The residential hostels will not function until further orders in respect of Lower Primary (Elementary) Schools
  5. In respect of attendance of Students of Lower Primary (Elementary) schools attendance is not compulsory and will be based on purely on parental consent
  6. In addition to formal classes online classes will also continue if found necessary
  7. There will be no cultural function, meetings etc. until further orders
  8. There should not be more than 30 students in a section. Head of the institution will assess the required number of sections and open more sections accordingly if required

Upper Primary School (Classes VI to VIII)

  1. Classes will be held from October 19 and will be conducted three days a week
  2. Class VI will be conducted on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday
  3. Class VII will be conducted on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
  4. In respect of Class VIII, classes will be conducted on every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

Secondary Schools (Class IX and X), Sr. Secondary (Class XI and XII)

  1. Physical classes for IX will be held from October 1 and Class XI will be held from October 19
  2. The residential hostels will not function except final year students of Class X and XII

ALSO READ: Assam: Physical Classes For Class 9, UG, PG Classes From Oct 1

You might also like
Top Stories

11 Killed As Gunmen Attack Gurdwara

National

Bihar Polls: 18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

Assam

Ugratara Idol Handed Over To Temple Authorities

Assam

Assam Receives 71,950 New Covaxin Vaccination Doses

Top Stories

Govt To Impose ‘Green Tax’ On Older Vehicles Soon

Assam

Another body recovered at Kopili plant