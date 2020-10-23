Assam Govt Issues New Time for Restaurants

The Assam Government has modified the time of closing of the restaurants in Guwahati during Durga Puja. Earlier the government announced that the restaurants shall remain open till 9 pm during the festive season but now the restaurants can remain open till 10.30 PM.

The revised time of the restaurants have been issued by a government notification on Thursday.

The government also issued certain guidelines for the Durga Puja celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited festival started on October 22 and today marks the Maha Saptami of the Durga puja.