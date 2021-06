The Assam government has issued revised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in regards to the COVID-19 induced curfew in the state.

The new SOPs include relaxation of curfew timing – 1pm to 5am. Shops and commercial establishments which were required to be closed by 11pm, can now remain open till 12pm.

The new SOPs will remain in effect from 5am of June 6 till 5am of June 16.

Check the full order below –

