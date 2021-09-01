Assam Govt Issues Revised SOP, Curfew from 9 PM

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam SOP
Representative Image

The Assam government has issued a revised SOP on Wednesday and eased several restrictions in the state. The new SOP has come into effect from 11 AM of September 1 (today), informed Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The relaxations that have been announced in the new SOP by Assam Government are:

  • The night curfew in the state will be from 9 PM
  • All shops and business establishments shall remain open till 8 PM
  • People who have taken one dose of vaccine will have to attend office
  • If any employee who have not taken even one dose of vaccine will have to take the first dose within 3 days
  • The inter-district public transport has been allowed with 100% passenger but no passenger will be allowed to travel by standing in the buses. If any bus will violate the rule, strict action will be taken
  • Pillion riding has been allowed for both male and female
  • Educational institution for higher secondary final year, degree and PG final year students will be started with immediate effect with only 30 students in a section
  • The schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for vaccination of the students, teachers and staff and physical classes will be started from September 6
  • All teachers and staff should mandatorily be vaccinated and those who have not yet get the vaccine should be vaccinated within 3 days
  • The classrooms should be increased if necessary
  • Two doses of vaccine is mandatory to stay in hostels
  • Meetings in auditorium will be allowed with 50% audience
  • Only 50 persons will be allowed in marriage party and other functions
  • 50 persons will be allowed in last rites ritual
  • Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100% seating capacity\
