Assam Govt Issues Revised SOP, Curfew from 9 PM
The Assam government has issued a revised SOP on Wednesday and eased several restrictions in the state. The new SOP has come into effect from 11 AM of September 1 (today), informed Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta.
The relaxations that have been announced in the new SOP by Assam Government are:
- The night curfew in the state will be from 9 PM
- All shops and business establishments shall remain open till 8 PM
- People who have taken one dose of vaccine will have to attend office
- If any employee who have not taken even one dose of vaccine will have to take the first dose within 3 days
- The inter-district public transport has been allowed with 100% passenger but no passenger will be allowed to travel by standing in the buses. If any bus will violate the rule, strict action will be taken
- Pillion riding has been allowed for both male and female
- Educational institution for higher secondary final year, degree and PG final year students will be started with immediate effect with only 30 students in a section
- The schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for vaccination of the students, teachers and staff and physical classes will be started from September 6
- All teachers and staff should mandatorily be vaccinated and those who have not yet get the vaccine should be vaccinated within 3 days
- The classrooms should be increased if necessary
- Two doses of vaccine is mandatory to stay in hostels
- Meetings in auditorium will be allowed with 50% audience
- Only 50 persons will be allowed in marriage party and other functions
- 50 persons will be allowed in last rites ritual
- Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100% seating capacity\
