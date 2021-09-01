Assam Govt Issues Revised SOP, Curfew from 9 PM

The Assam government has issued a revised SOP on Wednesday and eased several restrictions in the state. The new SOP has come into effect from 11 AM of September 1 (today), informed Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The relaxations that have been announced in the new SOP by Assam Government are:

The night curfew in the state will be from 9 PM

All shops and business establishments shall remain open till 8 PM

People who have taken one dose of vaccine will have to attend office

If any employee who have not taken even one dose of vaccine will have to take the first dose within 3 days

The inter-district public transport has been allowed with 100% passenger but no passenger will be allowed to travel by standing in the buses. If any bus will violate the rule, strict action will be taken

Pillion riding has been allowed for both male and female

Educational institution for higher secondary final year, degree and PG final year students will be started with immediate effect with only 30 students in a section

The schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for vaccination of the students, teachers and staff and physical classes will be started from September 6

All teachers and staff should mandatorily be vaccinated and those who have not yet get the vaccine should be vaccinated within 3 days

The classrooms should be increased if necessary

Two doses of vaccine is mandatory to stay in hostels

Meetings in auditorium will be allowed with 50% audience

Only 50 persons will be allowed in marriage party and other functions

50 persons will be allowed in last rites ritual

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100% seating capacity\

