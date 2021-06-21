In continuation to the existing near lockdown restrictions in Assam, the state government has issued a revised SOP today.

According to the new SOP, considering the decreasing trend of Covid-19, total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily in Kamrup Metropolitan until further orders.

Further, the districts with high positivity rate will be under close watch.

“Districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon will be under close watch. In case there is no improvement in the COVID status in these districts, stricter restrictions may follow,” the new SOPs read.

“In the district viz. South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Charaideo, where the positive cases are showing less than 400 cumulatively in last 10 days, the lcokdown like conditions are here by relaxed and movement of individuals will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm daily,” the new SOP added.

“In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in case of urban areas and 10% or more in case of rural areas in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19,” the new SOPs further read.

Meanwhile, all inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other district shall remain suspended until further order.