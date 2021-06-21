In continuation to the existing near lockdown restrictions in Assam, the state government has issued a revised SOP today.
According to the new SOP, considering the decreasing trend of Covid-19, total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily in Kamrup Metropolitan until further orders.
Further, the districts with high positivity rate will be under close watch.
“Districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon will be under close watch. In case there is no improvement in the COVID status in these districts, stricter restrictions may follow,” the new SOPs read.
“In the district viz. South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and Charaideo, where the positive cases are showing less than 400 cumulatively in last 10 days, the lcokdown like conditions are here by relaxed and movement of individuals will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm daily,” the new SOP added.
“In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in case of urban areas and 10% or more in case of rural areas in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19,” the new SOPs further read.
Meanwhile, all inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other district shall remain suspended until further order.
- In the districts other than the districts mentioned above, curfew will be imposed from 1 PM to 5 AM daily.
- Functioning of Govt and Private Establishments: Upto 1 PM (Kamrup Metro), Upto 4 PM (In districts with less than 400 positive cases in the last 10 days), Upto 12 noon (Other districts)
- Opening of Shops and Commercial Establishments: Upto 1 PM (Kamrup Metro), Upto 4 PM (In districts with less than 400 positive cases in the last 10 days), Upto 12 noon (Other districts)
- Dine-In Restaurants, Dhabas, and other restaurants: Upto 1 PM (Kamrup Metro), Upto 4 PM (In districts with less than 400 positive cases in the last 10 days), Upto 12 noon (Other districts)
- The takeaway of food items, from restaurants, dhabas, and other eateries: Upto 2 PM (Kamrup Metro), Upto 5 PM (In districts with less than 400 positive cases in the last 10 days), Upto 1 pm (Other districts).
- Opening of Sale counters, showrooms, etc of cold storages and warehouses: Upto 1 PM (Kamrup Metro), Upto 4 PM (In districts with less than 400 positive cases in the last 10 days), Upto 12 noon (Other districts)
- All government and private employees who have taken both doses of Covid019 will have to attend office mandatorily.
- Pregnant women and women with children up to 5 years will not be required to go to work even if they have been inoculated. They can work from home.
- Government/semi-government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in the Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will have to attend the officer for emergency and urgent works irrespective of their vaccination status.
- The organisation rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services, and election work will continue without any restrictions.
- All public transport authorities shall enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside the vehicles, carries, containers, etc.
- Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing.
- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two-wheelers, except with women and children.
- Wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle in case of persons travelling in any private car, upto 100 per cent of its seating capacity wearing of face mask is mandatory for all persons.
- All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options. No physical classes are allowed.
- No meetings/gatherings at any open or closed spaces shall be allowed.
- For marriages, the only religious part will be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 10 persons. No reception parties will be allowed pre or post marriages.
- Funeral/last rites gatherings shall not be more than ten persons for each deceased.
- In case of hotels/resorts, in-house guests may be allowed to dine up to the usual time of operations.
- Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres, and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.
- Markets, weekly bazaars/haats, and shopping malls to remain closed.