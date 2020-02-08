Assam govt. keen on holding peace talks with ULFA(I)

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Assam government is keen on initiating the peace talks with Paresh Barua led United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent). He said that CM Sarbananda Sonowal and he himself informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this thoroughly.

Speaking to media after participating in the 89th Srimanta Sankardev Sangha Annual Adhiveshan at Dihingia-Mohura Pothar in Kamargaon, the Minister said that the Prime Minister has asked both of them to discuss the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “We have thoroughly informed the Prime Minister regarding peace talks with Paresh Barua faction of ULFA and he asked us to discuss it with Home Minister Amit Shah,” the Minister said.

He also said that the State government will take a decision only after the discussion with Home Minister Shah. The Minister said that Assam Cabinet will take decisions regarding initiating peace talks with ULFA (I).

It may be mentioned here that Minister Sarma had urged the Paresh Barua-led ULFA to join the peace talks with the government of India during the celebration of the signing of historic Bodo Accord at Kokrajhar on Friday.