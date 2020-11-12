Assam Govt Launches 2nd Phase Of ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’

The Assam Government on Thursday launched the second phase of the ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’ at Guwahati’s Kalakshetra.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Keshav Mahanta as well as around 377 saints from across the state.

‘Assam Darshan Scheme’ was conceptualized by the Assam government which aims at developing essential facilities in the rich diversity of religious places located across the State.

During the event, it was informed that around 915 religious places including Temples, Satras, Churches and Masjids were given approval letters in the first phase. A total of 377 succh religious places will be given approval letters in the second phase, for which Rs 37 crores and 70 lakh have been disbursed to strengthen and improve basic infrastructure in and around these sites.

Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rs 10 lakh will be sanctioned to each of these religious places. Roads and pavements will also be constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) in these sites for easy commute as well as for beautification.

Mr Sarma assured that if the funds are used wisely and honestly, Rs 15 lakh will be provided in the future.

While talking about religious intolerance, Mr Sarma said that there was a sense of tolerance and reverence in the ancient times unlike today and asserted that the scheme will teach people to live peacefully with each other.

Mr Sarma further stated that the Assamese culture must be preserved and protected while making sure that no other religion is harmed in the process. He added that the scheme will unite people.