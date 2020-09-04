Assam Govt Lifts Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Government has lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew from the state informed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna through his twitter handle.

The Chief Secretary said that the weekend lockdown and night curfew has been lifted and asked to maintain the COVID-19 protocols in order to avoid from getting infected from the disease.

“Weekend lockdown and night curfew have been lifted, however, please adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols to keep yourself and others around you safe,” twitted Krishna.

