Assam govt offers DSP post to Hima

The Assam government on Friday during its budget session offered the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to sprinter Hima Das. She became the first Indian woman — indeed the first-ever Indian athlete — to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

While making the announcement, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Hima Das has been offered the post of DSP in Assam Police as she has brought laurels to the state by excelling in international games.