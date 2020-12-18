Top StoriesRegional

Assam Govt Orders Closure Of Hookah Bars In Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
117

Assam government has ordered the closure of all Hookah bars under the jurisdiction of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) within 7 days. It further stated that trade licenses for renewal will also be no longer issued.

“The government of Assam, through the Guwahati Development Department (GDD), has notified for closure of all the trades in respect of Hookah Bar operating within the city of Guwahati,” an official statement issued by the Commissioner, GMC said.

“No further renewal/ issuance of trade license for Hookah Bar will be entertained by Guwahati Municipal Corporation for which the said activities are to be closed within a period of 7 days from the date of issuance of this notice,” it added.

