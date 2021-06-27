Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Dead Fishes Found In Dighalipukhuri

The Assam government has ordered a probe into the unusual incident where over 1000 fishes were found dead in Guwahati’ Dighalipukhuri on Sunday morning.

This was informed by state Environment and Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Twitter today.

“Following the news of dead fish floating on Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, instructed the officials of the department to visit the site and ascertain cause(s) of fishes’ deaths,” he tweeted.

As per initial reports, the fishes had started dying since Saturday but the fisheries department and Guwahati Police have been informed only on Sunday morning.

The fishes were seen lying on the surface of the pond and were primarily identified as local fishes. The cause of deaths of the different types of fishes is yet to be ascertained, however, sources have said the probable reason could be due to low oxygen saturation levels which is generally triggered by heavy rains followed by a humid climate.

The fishes found dead weighed between one to ten kilogrammes. The dead fishes include (as pronounced in Assamese) Rohu, Bhokua, Mirika, Silver Karpa, Kamal Karpa, and Japanese Kawai.

Moreover, it has also been suspected that poor cleanliness of the pond especially with the felling of branches of trees could also lead to the surge in deaths of the fishes.