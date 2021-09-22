Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Death Of 2 ULB Militants In Kokrajhar

The Assam government has ordered an investigation into the death of two United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) militants during a police encounter in Kokrajhar that took place on September 18.

Jayant Narlikar, Commissioner, Lower Assam Division has been directed to ascertain the circumstances that led to the death of the militants and submit a report within two weeks.

The ULB militants, who were killed during the encounter, were identified as Jonok Kumar Brahma and Janasar Mushahary.

The new armed outfit was formed on September 15 which demands a separate state of Bodoland.

In an official press release, the outfit stated, “we strongly demand to the government of India and Government of Assam for the creation of separate state Bodoland diving Assam with 50/50.”

“Let us die for our rest and homeland but let not die for us,” it added.