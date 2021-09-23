Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Sipajhar Eviction Violence

In view of the hostile situation that erupted during a protest on Thursday afternoon against the eviction drive in Assam‘s Dholpur village under the Sipajhar revenue circle between the protestors and police that led to the death of two civilians, and left seven others including police personnel injured, the Home and Political departments of the state government have decided to institute an inquiry into the matter in the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

An official notification read, “The Government in the Home and Political Departments have decided to institute an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of 02 (two) civilians and injury of seven others including police personnel in the firing incident that took place at Dhalpur area in Sipajhar Revenue Circle under Darrang District oN 23/09/2021. The Government has also decided that this inquiry would be conducted under the chairmanship of a retired Gauhati High Court”.

As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Farid. One policeman Maniruddin Ahmed sustained severe injuries and he was rushed to GMCH from Mangaldai Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Two other policemen Amiya Gogoi and Manash Pratim Baruah were attacked by the mob. Earlier on Monday, eviction drives were conducted peacefully at No. 1 Dholpur and No. 3 Dholpur to free 4500 bighas of government land which were occupied by nearly 800 families.