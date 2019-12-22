T-20, Khelo India to halt anti-CAA movement of Assam

Assam Government is clinging on to the hope that a wave of sporting extravaganza in the entire January month of New Year is going to break the anti CAA movement in Assam.

Guwahati is hosting on January 5 a T-20 Cricket match with West Indies and then the 3rd Khelo India Games from January 10-22. That means the whole January is going to be a sports packed month.

The Government is looking up to these two events hoping that it will put a break to the non-stop protests that has engulfed the state from December 9 and has almost brought the state to its knees.

About 10,000 athletes from across the country shall start descending in Guwahati from January 7. Which means cricket fraternity will leave Guwahati on January 6 and next day athletes and officials will come in.

However, unlike the National Games held at Guwahati in 2007, there is no excitement amongst the common people and most are completely aloof with the game.

Preparations for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) have almost been completed after a tough time due to widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“Preparations will be completed within a week and after December 25 the venues will be handed over to the GTCC to conduct the Games. We have more than 100 per cent support, guidance and cooperation from the state government,” Games official said.

The chefs de mission of the participating states has already visited Guwahati and inspected the venues. There will be 37 contingents, including the Union Territories.

The athletes will compete in 20 disciplines, including new additions such as lawn bowls and cycling, at 11 venues across the city and on its outskirts. There will be 1,500 medals.

The opening ceremony will take place on January 10 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Though the organisers are tight-lipped about the names of the stars, Joshi hinted that some of big names of the sports and music industry are likely to be present during the gala opening ceremony.