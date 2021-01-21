Assam Govt Proposes To Set up 4th Plant at BVFCL, Namrup

By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting with Sadanand Gowda
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended a meeting held by Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister DV Sadanand Gowda in Delhi to discuss the setting up of the fourth unit of Ammonia-urea plant at Namrup BVFCL.

The Government of Assam has also proposed to increase its share from 11% to 26% to ensure fertilizer security for the Northeast.

The minister in a tweet said, “Attended a meeting held by Sri @DVSadanandGowda, Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Min to discuss setting up of new Ammonia-Urea plant of capacity 12.70 LMT at Namrup-IV of BVFCL. GOA has offered to increase its share from 11 to 26% to ensure fertilizer security for NE.”

The target is to produce 12 lakh metric tons of fertilizer per year, Sarma said during the discussion held today.

