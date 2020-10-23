Assam Govt Regulates Fee Structure for Private Schools

The Assam Government has fixed the fee structure of the private schools for the academic year 2021-22 which was a much-awaited decision for long. The government issued a notification under the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2018 to regulate the fee structure passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2018.

The notification issued by the Principal Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, B Kalyan Chakraborty mentioned the amount specifically of Rs 27 thousand for pre-primary and Class I to V per annum and Rs. 32 thousand for Class VI to X.

On the other hand, the government has fixed Rs. 37 thousand per annum for Classes XI and XII for Science stream while 32 thousand for Arts and 33 thousand for Commerce stream. Moreover, for other streams, the government has fixed the fees at Rs. 35 thousand per annum.

The notification further reads as, “The total fees means all types of fees, collected by whatever name like admission fees, tuition fee, building or infrastructure development fee, sports/cultural fee etc. but excluding the transportation fees.”

On the other hand, the private schools charging fee lower than the specified structure will be exempted from the process of determination of fee by the Fee Regulatory Committee. However, this set of institutions will have to obtain an exemption certificate from the Fee Regulatory Committee. Institutions which are charging more than these limits specified in the notification will have to submit a proposal for approval and fixation of fee by the regulatory committee.