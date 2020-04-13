Assam Govt. releases $1,000 each to 21 Assamese stranded abroad

Amid the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, as many as 21 Assamese people, who stranded abroad, were provided with financial aid by the Government of Assam. The Assam Government has provided 1,000 dollars each to 21 people who stranded in foreign nations due to the crisis of COVID-19.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed about the initiative. He further said that the next installment will be released soon.

“As of now, we have provided financial aid of 1,000 dollars to 21 people and this is the first installment. The second installment will be released before April 25,” said the Minister.

He further asked anyone else stranded abroad during their temporary visits to contact the State Finance department through its Twitter handle.