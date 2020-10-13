Assam Govt Releases Durga Puja Protocol

The Assam Government released the Durga Puja protocol on Tuesday. State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no trouble in conducting Durga Puja but the committees will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

The minister, while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today said that the puja committees will have to take permission of the Deputy Commissioners’.

The other guidelines issued by the government to celebrate Durga Puja are: