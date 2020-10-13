Assam Govt Releases Durga Puja Protocol
The Assam Government released the Durga Puja protocol on Tuesday. State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no trouble in conducting Durga Puja but the committees will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.
The minister, while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan today said that the puja committees will have to take permission of the Deputy Commissioners’.
The other guidelines issued by the government to celebrate Durga Puja are:
- The puja committees will have to conduct the puja in open pandals
- No cultural functions, competitions will be allowed during the puja
- The restaurants will have to be closed by 9 pm
- The main committee and the priests will have to mandatorily undergo the COVID-19 test on Panchami
- The committee members will also have to under test after idol immersion
- More than 50 persons will not be allowed in the pandals at a time
- The committee will have to ensure that the pilgrims should enter the pandal with proper hand sanitization
- No pillion riders will be allowed during Durga Puja barring ladies who will only be allowed for pillion riding
- The committees will have to ensure that there should be two gates in the pandals- Entry & Exit