Assam Govt Repeals Rural Housing Tax

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said that the Assam Government has finally repealed the rural housing tax in Assam on Friday.

Gogoi has made this statement while addressing the media on Friday morning.

“The people of Assam have finally won,” Gogoi said.

He also added, “The government wanted to apply taxation to the village houses and shops.”

“However, the government was forced to repeal the tax on rural housing. I have been opposing this since day one,” Gogoi further added.

Akhil Gogoi further thanked the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for taking this important decision.

He said that the protest was the reason for whatever heated situation had occurred inside the Assembly house on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, A heated up situation occurred at the Assam Assembly where the MLAs were quarrelling with each other and the opposition showed dissatisfaction over the ministers for not giving adequate answers to their questions.

The situation took a fierce turn after Speaker Biswajit Daimary compared the MLAs to extremists and terrorists for creating a chaotic situation at the Assembly meeting.

Two MLAs were also expelled from the Assembly on Thurday by Speaker Daimary.