ASSAM: Govt rolls back ‘LockDown EXEMPTION’ moves

The Kamrup (M) district administration has directed the vegetable sellers to shut down the non-essential markets in the metro district in order to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus diseases in the state.

According to the reports, these markets do not sell essential products and therefore will be shut down from today till further notice.

As expected, people thronged in the markets after the state government on Thursday decided to exempt the veggies markets from the purview of 21-day India lockdown.

Request to every one – please do not go out of our own Home. We are in very critical condition. Need to follow every word of @narendramodi in both letter and spirit. Please — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 27, 2020

The officers concerned are directed to ensure proper maintenance of social distancing during the time of selling of vegetables at the designated points.

Health experts and governments around the world have warned citizens to practice social distancing — the act of avoiding large crowds and keeping a distance from people who might be sick — to slow the coronavirus from spreading through airborne infections.

But as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with no signs of abating, people still seem to be ignoring this advice.