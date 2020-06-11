Assam govt sets target to plant 10-cr saplings

In a move to transform Assam into a pollution-free state, the State Government has been on its toes from the very beginning and planting saplings. The government has set the target of planting 10 crore saplings and so far it has planted 6.5 crore saplings belonging to fruits, flowers, and medicinal varieties.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made these observations while inaugurating ‘Sahitya Monikhi Upobon’ at Chariduar in Sonitpur district today. Talking to the reporters on this occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal referring to Union Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar who mentioned that in the last two years the quantum of green coverage has increased phenomenally in Assam by 222 square kilometre.

Sonowal attributed this development to the environment-friendly steps taken by his government. Sonowal said that Assam is a treasure trove of plants and trees, hills and valleys, rivers and rivulets, flora, and fauna. Assam is a beautiful state with two valleys, three hill districts, national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries that attract tourists from all over the world. Therefore, he called upon the people of the state to take responsibility to plant at least one sapling during this monsoon season from May to August in the premises of their homes, offices, schools, and colleges.

