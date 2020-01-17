Assam govt. should apologise: AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday said that the government must convene a special session of the State Legislative Assembly and apologise to the people of Assam for misinterpreting the Assam Accord in the House recently. The remarks from AASU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya came after Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made remarks on the Assam Accord in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday.

“The Clause 5 of Assam Accord says that the foreigners who came to Assam after 1.1.1966 (inclusive) and up to March 24, 1971 shall be detected in accordance with the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Foreigners (Tribunal) order 1964,” Bhatta said, adding, “Again, the foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971 shall continue to be detected, deleted and expelled in accordance with law.”

AASU further called upon PM Narendra Modi to declare a time-bound action plan for implementation of all the clauses of the Assam Accord instead of trying to create confusion among the people on the CAA.