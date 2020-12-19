Assam Govt Starts 6 Colleges Today: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 6 colleges will be started at Kaziranga, Tinsukia, Kakopathar, Doomdooma, Katlicherra in Cachar, Karbi Anglong.

The minister said that the Assam government has taken the initiative so that no students have to go outside for further studies. “The students will not go outside this year for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to provide better education to the students these colleges have been started at the earliest,” said Sarma.

The minister further informed that the appointment process of the colleges have been handed over to the managing committee as it gets delayed if it would have been given to public service commission. The APSC have to conduct many exams and therefore, the government has given the responsibility to the managing committee of the colleges, said the minister.

He further stated that no teachers could say that the government has appointed them by taking commission adding that this is not an old Assam, this is new Assam and therefore, the appointment has been given without taking any bribe.

