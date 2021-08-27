Assam Govt Suggests 2,000 Ponds For Fish Production

Assam fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya said efforts must be made to create 2,000 ponds under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in order to make the state self-sufficient in fish production on Thursday.

An official release said that the ponds will measure one hectare each.

Minister Suklabaidya asked the Fisheries Joint Secretary cum Director MK Debnath to identify the required area of land in consultation with deputy commissioners and district fisheries development officers.

As per a local report, the minister asked for a detailed report on the progress of the work within two months.

Director MK Debnath said a preliminary survey has been carried out regarding availability of land in different districts for the proposed ponds.