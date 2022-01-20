Assam: Govt Targets to Complete 2nd Dose Vaccination by Feb 15

The Assam government has set to complete the COVID-19 vaccination drive by covering all 2.20 crore eligible persons by February 15, this was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister said, “We want to complete the second dose of vaccination by February 15. Out of 2.20 eligible people, 1.72 crore have already been vaccinated with both doses and the rest 50 lakhs will be covered by February 15,” said the chief minister.

CM Sarma said that the current Covid-19 situation in the state was discussed in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday held at Haflong.



“The number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing in Assam, but hospital bed occupancy is only 12 percent, so we don’t want to impose new restrictions or issue new SOP. When the availability of hospital beds will decrease, then we have to impose restrictions. From now, the people who are suffering from Covid-19 and are under home quarantine will have to join the job on the eighth day, but it will be different when patients are in hospital,” Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

