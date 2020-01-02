Assam Govt. to allot 40k land pattas

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday announced that more than 40 thousand landless indigenous people would be provided land pattas on January 28.

Sonowal reviewed the functioning of Revenue and Disaster Management Department at his conference room at Janata Bhawan, this afternoon.

Chief Minister directed the Department to take appropriate steps to distribute land pattas to more beneficiaries in subsequent phases so that the State Government’s commitment to provide land pattas to one lakh landless indigenous people could be achieved.

Moreover, it was decided in the meeting that 160 satras and devalayas of the state would receive 2 lakh annually in addition to the regular annuity they are provided by the State Government.

Also, the Arundhati Gold Scheme would be ceremonially launched in first week of March, 2020 whereby beneficiaries of economically weaker section would be given money for purchasing 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriage.