Assam Govt To Bring Back Stranded Students in Rajasthan

The Assam government has made a special arrangement for the students stranded in Rajasthan and will be brought back to the state with the help of the Rajasthan government and Assam police.

The students will be brought by a special bus on Friday morning from Rajasthan to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh. From Uttar Pradesh, they will return to Guwahati on Saturday (April 25) with the help of Assam police.

Meanwhile, a team of Assam police has already moved to Kota in Rajasthan by a special flight.

The team of police will reach Rajasthan today at 8 pm.

It may be mentioned that more than 1000 students of Assam who are stranded in Rajasthan asked Assam government for help to bring them back to their native place as they were facing a crisis of food and other facilities for which they are facing problems during their stay in Rajasthan in this hour of crisis and accordingly the government arranged their return back home.

