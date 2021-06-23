Assam Govt To Check Frontline Workers’ Vaccination Status Before Releasing Salaries

Assam government on Wednesday instructed all its departmental heads to ascertain the vaccination status of all frontline servants before releasing the monthly salary or remuneration starting from the current month.

The decision has been taken keeping in view that there are frontline government servants who are yet to take the Covid vaccine jabs or have taken only a single jab.

An official notification read, “…It has been observed that many frontline government servants including contractual and fixed pay, have not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine, irrespective of their registration in COWIN portal”.

“…non-vaccination of such frontline government servants may give rise to the possibility of further spread of the virus which, in turn, may endanger the lives of common citizens, especially the vulnerable groups like infant, pregnant women etc,” the notification added.

The notification undersigned by the Chief Secretary, Jishnu Barua, also claimed that the Health Department has arranged for large-scale vaccination of all eligible age groups, both on and off line.

So far the state has vaccinated as many as 62,46,749 beneficiaries with both first and second doses of the vaccine against the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, all government employees in Assam will be required to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in the next 10 days as administration plans reopening of all offices from 1 July, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

