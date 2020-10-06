Assam Govt To Conduct Recruitment Exams Through Varsities

In a latest update, Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the state government will hereafter conduct all job recruitment through universities.

The decision came in the wake of the recent scandal revolving around the sub-inspectors recruitment examination question paper leak.

Addressing the media the Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, “In order to prevent such incidents in the future, henceforth, all government services related recruitment examinations including state police will be conducted through the universities”.

Krishna said on Monday he met the Vice-Chancellors of the five public universities – Gauhati University, Tezpur University, Assam University, Dibrugarh University, and Cotton University to discuss the same. Furthermore, he met the registrars and controller of examinations of the varsities too.

Notably, the decision was taken during the meeting held on the instructions of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

